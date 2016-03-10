Another term that sounds fancy: Poaching. What does it mean? Gently boiling a cutlet in chicken stock. This technique ensures that the chicken will retain its moisture, and the tender slices can be added to a salad, sandwiches, soup, or even served with a bowl of rice. The soy vinaigrette is also great on noodles or a salad. Happy poaching!
Poached chicken breast
Serves 2
Ingredients
1 (8-10 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast
About 4 cups chicken broth
For soy vinaigrette
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp rice wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
1 1/2 tsp soy sauce
Instructions
1. Place the chicken breast in a saucepan and add enough chicken broth to cover.
2. Turn the heat to high and when the broth boils, turn off the heat and immediately cover the pan.
3. Let the chicken breast gently poach in the broth until a thermometer stuck in the middle reaches 155-160 degrees or when sliced in the middle the chicken should be juicy but no longer pink, about 15 minutes. Cover the chicken with foil and let rest 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
5. Whisk together the olive oil, vinegar and soy sauce. Drizzle over the chicken.
