By the same token, Zack knows better than anyone that most of us have altered or reshaped our relationships with our clothes in quarantine. We’ve gained or lost weight, shifted our sartorial priorities, updated our senses of personal style. But as she sees it, this is a rare, blissful opportunity. Right now, we all get to re-emerge. And whether or not it requires setting our prior wardrobes on fire, this is our moment to dress for the occasion. “I can’t fit into plenty of my shit right now. I grew two sizes in quarantine. But I have to be honest, I’m really excited about it,” she says. “I have a new body shape, and I can now experiment with new things and new silhouettes, and I cannot wait to show it off.”