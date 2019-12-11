This holiday season, give the gift that keeps on giving and keeps on growing. What are we talking about? Plant subscription boxes.
Whether your friend is an experienced plant queen whose apartment is already covered with vibrant vines or if it's her 2020 goal to try her hand at nurturing another living thing, there's a plant subscription box out there that will make the perfect present for her.
Ahead, we've identified the best plant subscription box for every type of home grower. From flower fiends to green chefs, there's a box for everyone. And, perhaps the best part of this gift, is that you, as the giver, can choose a subscription that lasts anywhere from three months to a full year, depending on the price range you're looking for.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.