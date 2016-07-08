Ask and you shall receive, Pisces. With the sun blazing through your fifth house of passion, magnetism, and true love until the 22nd, there will be plenty of people lining up to please you. Enjoy being single if that's your status, flirting with wild abandon. A new moon amps up your mojo on July 4, so expect extra fireworks — either with a new love or through a deeper sense of connection to the one you adore. If you're traveling near the 6th, a vacation romance could be a surprising addition to your itinerary. Attached? Slip off for a couple’s getaway.



When Venus slips into your grounded sixth house on the 12th, you'll feel ready to settle down and take care of some unfinished business. Get aligned with bae about finances and plans for the near future. With focused Saturn in cahoots with Venus on the 20th, you could nail down some major goals as a couple. The sun heads into Leo on the 22nd, bringing more serenity to your love life. Single Pisces, you could connect with a solid citizen who will really be there for you. No, this person might not strut into your life with peacock feathers fanned, but they will bring more enduring qualities, like loyalty and integrity.

