Move your body and find your center. With the Leo sun lighting up your healthy-living zone until the 22nd, self-care helps you stay grounded through all the emotional waves that dating can bring. You’re better off racing to a workout class than you are hitting send on a reactive text. Venus cruises through Virgo and your harmonious partnership house from August 5 to 29. A soul-to-soul connection could spark at the gym, on a hiking trail, or during a volunteer mission. And coupled Pisces could be inspired to share a wellness mission. With lusty Mars cruising through your 10th house of careers from August 2 to September 27, you may also meet your match through a work function.



Boundaries are a must on the 14th, when your ruler Neptune opposes Venus in the skies. They’re also crucial on the 26th, when dominating Mars throws down with Neptune. Show some backbone by setting limits and saying no — lovingly but firmly — to draining requests. With the sun flowing into Virgo and your relationship house from the 22nd on, it's important that you have a healthy balance of "me" and "we." Pursue your personal passions so you don't get obsessively caught up in a crush. When lucky Jupiter and Venus align on the 27th, you could take a huge leap in love like becoming exclusive or even engaged.

