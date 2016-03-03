These Are The Top 10 Salad Recipes On Pinterest

As soon as spring hits (hopefully we'll be in full-on warm-weather mode soon), we find ourselves in the mood for bright salads with lots of fresh seasonal veggies. But, boredom soon sets in, after we pack the same Mason jar lunch for a week or two straight.
Luckily for us, the internet can easily solve our repeat-recipe fatigue. We asked the folks at Pinterest to share the 10 most re-pinned salads. They're mostly greens, but a couple of pasta salads and an egg-salad sandwich managed to sneak into the search results, all of which have been pinned thousands and thousands of times.
This stunning salad gets a boost from fresh herbs and a citrus dressing.
Sure, it's not green, but we're still on board with this classic sandwich.
Chicken, bacon, AND ranch? Yes, please!
These crunchy cucumbers are the perfect side to any lunch or dinner.
More proof that anything is better with avocado.
Strawberries and chicken might sound like a strange combo, but the balsamic dressing brings it all together.
Try the classic Caesar in pasta-salad form.
We're all about this slightly healthier take on tacos.
If you're feeling a little spicy.
Another hybrid, this recipe takes the caprese to a whole new level.
