These Are The Top 10 Salad Recipes On Pinterest

Zoe Bain
As soon as spring hits (hopefully we'll be in full-on warm-weather mode soon), we find ourselves in the mood for bright salads with lots of fresh seasonal veggies. But, boredom soon sets in, after we pack the same Mason jar lunch for a week or two straight.

Luckily for us, the internet can easily solve our repeat-recipe fatigue. We asked the folks at Pinterest to share the 10 most re-pinned salads. They're mostly greens, but a couple of pasta salads and an egg-salad sandwich managed to sneak into the search results, all of which have been pinned thousands and thousands of times.
1. Cucumber Tomato Avocado Salad
This stunning salad gets a boost from fresh herbs and a citrus dressing.
2. Deluxe Egg Salad
Sure, it's not green, but we're still on board with this classic sandwich.
3. Chicken Bacon Ranch Layered Salad
Chicken, bacon, AND ranch? Yes, please!
4. Creamy Cucumber Salad
These crunchy cucumbers are the perfect side to any lunch or dinner.
5. Chicken & Avocado Caesar Salad
More proof that anything is better with avocado.
6. Strawberry Chicken Salad With Strawberry Balsamic Dressing
Strawberries and chicken might sound like a strange combo, but the balsamic dressing brings it all together.
7. Caesar Salad With Pasta & Avocado
Try the classic Caesar in pasta-salad form.
8. Shrimp & Avocado Taco Salad
We're all about this slightly healthier take on tacos.
9. Southwestern Chopped Salad
If you're feeling a little spicy.
10. Avocado Caprese Chicken Salad With Balsamic Vinaigrette
Another hybrid, this recipe takes the caprese to a whole new level.
