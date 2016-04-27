Everyone Is Obsessed With These Brunch Recipes

Elizabeth Buxton
May is National BBQ month, National Hamburger month, and National Salsa month, but most importantly it's when we celebrate all the motherly figures in our lives. Busy brainstorming the perfect gift ideas? Well stop right there, cause we’ve got the golden ticket.

Our friends at Pinterest have rounded up the top-pinned Mother’s Day recipes. Take a peek below and get to planning your own Insta-worthy meal for mom. Because, really, what's better than breakfast in bed?
1. Blueberry Buttermilk Muffins
Bake a batch of this breakfast classic.

2. Berries & Feta Salad
Keep the surprises coming with this fresh and delicious berry salad.

3. Spinach & Mozzarella Egg Bake
Looking for something savory to start things off? This dish is easy and gluten free.

4. California Style Eggs Benedict
Dress up your eggs with a little hollandaise.

5. Bacon Potato & Cheddar Frittata
This frittata packs all of our favorite breakfast staples into one delicious dish.

6. Pomosa
What's Mother's Day without a morning cocktail? Forget mimosas and try this refreshingly simple alternative.

7. One-Pan Crispy Bacon & Roasted Asparagus with Baked Eggs
Wow mom with this rustic breakfast — bonus points for easy, one-dish cleanup.

8. Lemon Scone Basket
There's nothing better than a warm, buttery scone. Pack these lemon goodies into a basket for a Pinterest-worthy treat.


9. Baked Oatmeal
Give everyday oatmeal an upgrade by baking it with mom's favorite nuts and berries.
