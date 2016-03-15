Always having potatoes on hand means we're never too far away from an easy throw-together meal, appetizer, or snack. The possibilities are seemingly endless, so we asked our pals at Pinterest for a list of their top Pinned recipes for baked potatoes. Ahead find nine creative ideas that will get you in the mood for some taters.
1. Garlic Parmesan Baked Potato Wedges
Because the combination of cheese and garlic makes everything better.
2. Parmesan Baked Potato Halves
These simple potatoes are easy to execute, but they taste like a million bucks.
3. Easy Baked Garlic Potato Slices
Potato slices cook faster than wedges or halves, so you can get dinner on the table ASAP.
4. Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Not only are baked sweet potato fries healthy, they're delicious, too!
5. Easy Crock Pot Potatoes
Who says an oven is the only way to make a baked potato?
6. Loaded Baked Potato Rounds
These mini loaded potatoes are sure to be a hit.
7. Twice-Baked Jalapeño Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a fun new take on the classic twice-baked recipe.
8. Loaded Potato Salad
This hybrid salad will have everyone coming back for seconds.
9. Baked Potato Soup
If you're in need of some comfort food, look no further than this hearty bowl.
