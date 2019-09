Perfume for dogs? you might think. That’s ridiculous. But is it really? What makes perfume for dogs any more frivolous than perfume for humans? You don't need to wear fragrance; neither does your dog. You're alike in that sense. But it's nice to smell good, and you'd be surprised by how many fragrance offerings actually exist for dogs. Ellen DeGeneres makes quite a few of them, for example, and there are options ranging from cheap yet effective to truly luxe.