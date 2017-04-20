If you're a rigid person with super-high standards about the way you run your life (like, you're the type to reorganize the dishwasher after it's been loaded), then it could seem like the rest of the world might not be up to your standards all of the time — which will annoy you, Dr. Bonior says. "You might have a personality type that is just inflexible and unyielding, so you have a hard time relaxing on the rules and being able to roll with the punches and accept that things aren't always going to be the way you want," she says. The reason why you feel like you have to correct someone's grammar constantly or clean your desk every day could just be a byproduct of how you were raised. "Usually, it comes from some experience with it in our childhood," Dr. Bonior says. "Something we grew up with that drove us crazy."