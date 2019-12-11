Meet The Wrinkle-Reducing Microneedling Patches That Just Launched At Sephora

We like to think we’ve seen it all when it comes to beauty game-changers, but without fail, a new product always comes along that keeps us humble. The latest category-expanding skin-care launch to do just that? Peace Out Wrinkles, a first-of-its-kind overnight spot treatment that marries microneedling and patch technology with a powerful team of ingredients to grant you noticeably plumper, smoother-looking skin.
Each of the premium at-home patches contains 450 self-dissolving hyaluronic-acid microneedles, which, when applied to skin, create tiny microchannels for enhanced absorption of the patch's skin-firming and wrinkle-reducing ingredients. (Think: texture-smoothing retinol, collagen-boosting peptides, and skin-brightening vitamin C.) The innovative delivery system plus the unique combination of ingredients work together to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Simply apply one of the bandaid-sized patches anywhere onto clean, dry skin as a spot treatment, leaving it on for at least six hours to overnight. The innovative patches promise smoother-looking fine lines in the immediate — but even more so with consistent use over time. Curious to try one of the patches for yourself? Snag a pack for $28, exclusively at Sephora today.
