This Colombian Influencer Aims To Prove That “Beauty Is Universal”

While many beauty brands are making efforts to show different skin tones and ethnicities in their ads, one of the often-overlooked forms of representation in the industry is language. Galindo remembers when it was rare to see Spanish-speaking influencers. "When I started there were just a few beauty gurus making videos in Spanish," she says. But, that never stopped her from putting out content as her authentic self, and eventually, diversity began to unfold around her. She adds, "Nowadays, it's completely different, there’s a lot of talented people making videos in all languages, styles, complexions, and nationalities, which is amazing."