Shortly after spraying the Hydration Mist onto my moistened spirals, I tried out the product that has a 4.6-star rating on Sephora. The Styling Custard Hair Gel is made to enhance curls and lock in their shine. With the same scent as the Hydrating Mist, the custard’s slippery formula made me question whether it would do its job. Considering how lightweight it was, I truly expected to not be impressed. However, Miss Ross made certain not to disappoint.



I combed the custard into my hair with my fingers and knew that this product would be my hair's next holy grail. I fell in love as the formula latched onto each curl and held it in place with minimal to no effort. The description on the bottle lived up to its word as it made my hair look replenished and shiny. After two small applications on each divided section, I was good to go, and my hair never looked or felt better. After being in the scorching hot August sun for a few hours, my curls still remained intact, and that was enough to have me sold on Pattern.

