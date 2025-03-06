After a busy February, another fashion month is coming to an end. Paris Fashion Week, which wraps the fall/winter 2025 showcases on March 11, is bringing the stylish festivities to a close. Following Vaquera and Dior kicking off PFW and debuts from creative directors at Dries Van Noten and Tom Ford, there are still some big names set to take over runways — think Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and Chanel — and, rest assured, crowds of models, designers, editors, content creators, and other industry pros are showing up and out dressed to impress in their best street style looks.
As usual, Paris Fashion Week attendees are doing what they do best: putting effortlessly stylish spins on the year’s biggest trends in a way that only they can. Think: modern-day LBDs, silhouettes that are just the right amount of oversized, extravagant coats, playful peep-toe shoes, ethereal organza, and so much more. Everywhere you look, there’s spring outfit inspiration to be found, whether in the form of styling hacks, new pieces to add to your closet, reinterpretations of well-worn staples, or just overall vibes.
Scroll on to discover our favorite Paris Fashion Week street style looks from the fall/winter 2025 shows, and keep checking back as we update this post with more looks throughout the week.