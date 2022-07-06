11:30 a.m. — I'm feeling peckish after the first meeting so I grab a Larabar from my pantry. Receive an email saying that we will be receiving extra PTO days to address employee burnout. And as an option, we can either cash them out into our next paychecks or use them as 401(k) contributions. I calculate what it would look like to contribute some of the days to my 401(k). I know I want to keep some of the extra time off for a trip to see my family in Korea but I love padding my retirement funds when I can. I write myself a note to come back to this question and get back to work. I take a break to putz around on the internet. I see that a game I want to play with my boyfriend, It Takes Two, is on sale. I check my budget in YNAB to make sure I have the funds and when I see I do, I buy it and I set it to download on my PS5. $16.97