Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a new mattress, but why stop there? (Or what if you already have a mattress you love?) The massive sales weekend is also a great time to save big on bedding, too. Parachute's Memorial Day Sale has already launched, and the savings are deep — we're talking 20% off everything. Whether you've been meaning to treat yourself to a new super-luxe robe or you're in desperate need of some new linen sheets, shop it at an extreme discount starting today through May 30 — and yeah, furniture is included. No promo codes are needed to take advantage of this once-in-a-blue-moon sale, simply add your favorites to cart. If you're not sure what to splurge on, keep on scrolling to see the bestsellers that Parachute shoppers and R29 readers are loving right now.
Loved for its superior fluffiness, Parachute's Down Duvet Insert is filled with durable, cloud-like down inside a super-soft, 100% sateen cotton shell. With a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and 553 reviews, happy customers describe it as "magic," "sleeping in a cloud" and "actually fluffy, but with the right kind of weight."
Linen is a splurge-worthy material that, because of its construction, is more durable than cotton and only gets softer over time. Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars from 2,442 reviews, shoppers love this fitted sheet and pillowcase set. For example, Meadow O. says "Best sheets I've owned. Sometimes a splurge is in order," and Dawn G. who says "I love these sheets. I get hot flashes and not only are these sheets soft but they stay cool in the summer. They breathe. I feel like I'm floating on a cloud."
If you're only looking for a soft duvet cover, Parachute's got you. The Percale Duvet Cover is crafted in Portugal from 100% premium Egyptian cotton. Expect a cool but cozy texture, lightweight feel, and a crisp finish that only gets better with time. And with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from 841 reviews, how can you say no?
If you prefer all things bedding in one convenient set, Parachute's Linen Venice Set is the one you should be adding to cart. Made from 100% European flax, this set includes pillowcases, a duvet cover, and a fitted set — who needs a top sheet anyway? No need to go shopping around when you can have everything you need for your bed right here.
One of R29 readers' favorite Parachute buys, the Down Mattress Topper feels like sinking into a marshmallow-stuffed cloud every night. Made from super-soft down that won't bunch or get lumpy as you sleep, it adds three inches of luxe comfort to your mattress.
You have your bed all set, now what? A robe perfect for self-care, of course. The Cloud Cotton Robe is for you if you want something lighter to lounge around in. Less heavy than a terry cloth robe, it still provides plenty of warmth and comfort. It's rated 4.3 out of 5 stars with 1,636 reviews. Shoppers say "too bad I have to wear actual clothes sometimes, or I’d be in this 24/7" and "bliss in a robe!!!"
Prefer a super plush, cozy-to-the-extreme option? Parachute's Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is for you. 2,488 reviewers are giving it a 4.2 out of 5 stars rating, saying "believe the hype — this is the PERFECT robe! So thick and soft and absorbent," and "the robe is generously thick, plush, and fits perfectly…great to lounge in or to simply dry off hopping out of shower."
