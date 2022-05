Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a new mattress , but why stop there? (Or what if you already have a mattress you love?) The massive sales weekend is also a great time to save big on bedding, too. Parachute 's Memorial Day Sale has already launched, and the savings are deep — we're talking. Whether you've been meaning to treat yourself to a new super-luxe robe or you're in desperate need of some new linen sheets , shop it at an extreme discount starting today through May 30 — and yeah, furniture is included. No promo codes are needed to take advantage of this once-in-a-blue-moon sale, simply add your favorites to cart. If you're not sure what to splurge on, keep on scrolling to see the bestsellers that Parachute shoppers and R29 readers are loving right now.