This Papier Deal Is For The Stationery-Obsessed

Mercedes Viera
Last Updated September 11, 2023, 5:04 PM
Super Sale AlertGet 15% off all notebooks, planners, diaries, journals, and stationery accessories at Papier using our promo code R29Papier, now through September 17.
Virgo season inspires us to get our shit together. Whether you're enduring a chaotic Mercury Retrograde or just a stationery-lover who goes crazy for back-to-school season, it's a time to organize. And this September, we're buying our 2024 planners early early. Fortunately, Papier — the stationery brand famous for its beautifully customizable covers — is giving Refinery29 readers an exclusive deal. Now through September 17, get 15% off all notebooks, planners, diaries, journals, and stationery accessories with the promo code R29Papier. In a sea of aesthetically pleasing options, it's hard to choose just one, so keep reading to see our favorite journals, planners, and notebooks.
Undated Planner, $35 $29.75

Papier
Joy - Undated Daily Planner
$29.75$35.00
Papier
Papier
Scallop Spine Undated Daily Planner
$29.75$35.00
Papier
Papier
Rise And Shine
$29.75$35.00
Papier
The undated daily planners are for the girlies who turn to their planners inconsistently. It features weekly overviews, habit trackers, to-do lists, daily schedules, shopping lists, cooking menus, and more.
2024 Planner, $35 $29.75

Papier
Aura - 2024 Planner
$29.75$35.00
Papier
Papier
Fairy Tale - 2024 Planner
$29.75$35.00
Papier
Papier
Virgo - 2024 Planner
$29.75$35.00
Papier
It's never too early to buy next year's planner. This is for the monthly and yearly to-dos and less for those who need it daily.
Wellness Journal, $38 $32.30

Papier
Tulip Vase
$32.30$38.00
Papier
Papier
Starbursts
$32.30$38.00
Papier
Papier
Portrait Of A Lady
$32.30$38.00
Papier
This undated journal is available in several categories: wellness, travel, reading, recipe, and gratitude. The wellness journals feature a daily overview with the intention of the day and places to log hours of sleep, activities, meals, self-care, moods, and more.
Bullet Journal, $37 $31.45

Papier
To The Moon
$31.45$37.00
Papier
Papier
The Secret Garden
$31.45$37.00
Papier
Papier
Midnight Mysticism
$31.45$37.00
Papier
For free-spirited artists who prefer to DIY their organizational methods, Papier's bullet journal is perfection. The journal features 96 pages and comes in lined, dotted, or plain pages.
Desk Accessories, $8-$22 $6.80-$18.70

Papier
Thought Bubbles Sticky Notes
$6.80$8.00
Papier
Papier
Checkerboard Pencil Case
$18.70$22.00
Papier
Papier
Bright Shapes Index Tabs (set Of 2)
$17.00$20.00
Papier
You haven't seen sticky notes quite like these before! Whether it's a back-to-campus moment or your WFH setup, Papier's desk accessories are supercute and practical.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

