In last week's "Gadget Or Gimmick" column, I reviewed a cooke tray. This week, I bring you a cookie spatula.
If you are now asking yourself, "Is this just going to turn into a unending list of cookie-related products," I say to you, you should be so lucky. If you're wondering, "Is this woman just obsessed with cookies?" the answer is absolutely. But my love of cookies is only partially responsible for my love of the OXO silicone cookie spatula.
A small, flexible spatula, it's specially designed to be the " ideal size for lifting cookies from cookie sheet." And, yes, it does that well. But my love for this simple spatula goes much deeper than this. My roommate and I love it so much, we used our first one till it broke and bought a second. In fact, I'd go so far as to say if I could only have one spatula, it would be this one.
Advertisement
As it turns out, the perfect size for cookie-lifting is the perfect size for most things in a twenty-something's kitchen. It's the perfect size for just about any small- to medium-sized skillet. We've flipped pancakes, fried eggs, turned burgers, and sautéed veggies with it. The flexible edges, so designed for "scraping sticky dough out of spoons," means you can basically use it as a spatula in a pinch, too. Heck, if you really wanted to, you could stir, scrap, flip, and serve all with one tool.
Next to our cookie spatula, our "regular" spatula seems cumbersome. It's too big for smaller pots and pans, and even the handle is too long. Truth be told, I can't remember the last time I even reached for it. The cookie spatula just gives me more dexterity and precision. It's a standout MVP of a drawer full of utensils.
Advertisement