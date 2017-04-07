Skip navigation!
Cooking Tips
Gadget Or Gimmick: Cherry Pitters
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick: T-Fal AirBake Cookie Sheets
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick: Guac-Lock
Marshall Bright
Gadget or Gimmick: OXO Egg Poacher
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick: Crisp Garlic Press
Marshall Bright
Apr 7, 2017
Gadget Or Gimmick: Triple-Tier Cooling Rack
Marshall Bright
Mar 23, 2017
Gadget Or Gimmick: Decorative Measuring Cups
Marshall Bright
Mar 16, 2017
Gadget Or Gimmick: Roundy Silicone Egg Ring
Honestly, eggs might be my favorite food. Or, at the very least, my most frequently eaten food. And no, that’s not an overstatement: I can easily grab a
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick: T-Fal Hand-Powered Rapid Food Chopper
For something that's relatively simple and low-tech (all you need is a decent knife and cutting board), a lot of gadgets out there promise to free hom
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick: OXO Cookie Spatula
In last week's “Gadget Or Gimmick” column, I reviewed a cooke tray. This week, I bring you a cookie spatula. If you are now asking yoursel
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick: The Casabella Cookie Dough Tray
Of all the weird, random products that come across our food team's desk, the Casabella cookie dough tray at first seemed destined to go down as one of
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick: The Vidalia Chop Wizard
Growing up, I hated onions. Raw, roasted, caramelized, fried — I would push them around on my plate in horror. Then, at 19, something shifted. On a b
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick: The Vegetti
Welcome to Gadget Or Gimmick, our weekly column where we look at all the weird gadgets and gizmos that promise to make your cooking (and your life) better.
Marshall Bright
