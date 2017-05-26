The first time I used Guac-Loc, it did take some fiddling, but once I figured it out, it became pretty intuitive. It was also easy to re-seal if I wanted to eat the guacamole over a few meals. And while I was skeptical of a one-use container just for guacamole (as precious a food as it is), I can also use the Guac-Loc as regular food storage container. Besides, you don’t have to just keep guac in there – it’s also an easy way to keep spreadable, fresh avocado on hand for sandwiches or toast. While some avocado gadgets do strike me as completely unnecessary (does anyone really need a purpose-built avocado slicer?), guac fanatics who are always trying to outmaneuver oxygen can end the battle once and for all with this little device.