Unlike typical silicon egg poachers, OXO's actually allows you to cook eggs in the water while still keeping them contained. The individual silicon molds are shaped like an hourglass, with a bottom filled with holes and a solid top. Placing the side with holes down in a pot, you fill it with water and bring to a boil. The top half of the poacher, sticking out of the water, acts as a sort of funnel that drops the egg into the bottom half. The holes then allow water to pass in and around the egg, poaching it in water — but still all contained in one spot. Once it's done, you lift the mold out of the water by the tab and remove the egg with a slotted spoon. I followed the guide for poaching times included with the molds, and, in just over three minutes, I had a perfect poached egg — no egg white left behind and no stressful swirling required.