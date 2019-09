Not to be deterred, I tried again, this time allowing the whites to completely set with no flipping. I got a round egg with a very crispy bottom (it took the white to get completely cooked!), and a completely solid yolk. I also lost the delicious crispiness of the edges of a regular fried egg, and, since the mold made the egg smaller, it took way longer to make. I didn’t like the texture of the thick egg yolks, either. So while it technically delivered on it’s promise, I wasn’t sure why I’d ever really want one. Cute mascot or not, this little device is a bust. If you really want neater eggs for your breakfast sandwich, I’d recommend a quick scramble, or even microwaving beaten eggs in a small microwave-safe bowl for a bit. If you really want a round egg, you can try greasing a mason jar lid instead (and you probably already have one of those laying around). But really, I think we should all embrace the joy of the sloppy, oversized fried egg, in all its glory.