And here, my love of all things twee ends in an abrupt line in the sand. Because you know who needs those? No one. Measuring cups and spoons should, first and foremost, allow you to measure ingredients accurately. That means they should have a good handle for gripping, a bowl that can be easily filled and leveled, and, most importantly, a fill line that lines up with the top of the bowl. Never mind that it would be impossible to dip these bowls into a bag of flour without a handle, the fill line is often located within the bowl itself. That means its up to you to try to hit the exact 1/2 a cup line, somewhere in the interior of the cup.