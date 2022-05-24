Story from Memorial Day

Run, Don’t Walk: Select Outdoor Voices’ Bestsellers Are Half-Off

Karina Hoshikawa
Whether you're training for your third marathon or are perfectly content with a light run around the block to pick up coffee, Outdoor Voices' recreational activewear offers something for everyone. And that "something" just got way more affordable, thanks to the brand's back-and-better-than-ever OV Extra Sale section, which just got a major refresh ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
The Austin-based athleisure label occasionally blesses us with a fresh drop of price-slashed goods that are anywhere from 20% to 50% off full price. We're talking fan-favorite items like the Hudson running shorts, breezy exercise skorts, and the Doing Things Bra, among many others.
As with any red-hot sale, we don't expect the best stuff to stay in stock for long. Ahead, we've mined the site for the need-to-cop OV goods you'll live (laugh, love) in all summer long.
Move Free Crop Top, $48 $28

Outdoor Voices
Move Free Crop Top
$28.00$48.00
Outdoor Voices
OV's TechSweat fabric practically repels all moisture, making this streamlined cropped tank a must-have for summer. I plan on pairing mine with everything from jorts to a dressier mini skirt for rooftop hangs.

The Exercise 3" Skort, $68 $39

Outdoor Voices
The Exercise 3" Skort
$39.00$68.00
Outdoor Voices
Dare we say, we're living in the golden age of the fitness skort? OV's sporty-chic portmanteau has a built-in shorts liner (aka bike-friendly), plus a phone pocket so you can focus on Doing More Things.

All Day Tank, $52 $26

Outdoor Voices
All Day Tank
$26.00$52.00
Outdoor Voices
You can never own too many breezy tops — especially as we approach peak sweaty season. This cloud-soft, airy muscle tank is perfect for lounging at home, running errands, and everything in between.

Doing Things Bra, $58 $29

Outdoor Voices
Doing Things Bra
$29.00$58.00
Outdoor Voices
Fun fact: I'm actually wearing this bra right now, and it's one that constantly lives at the very front of my workout clothes drawer for myriad reasons. For starters, it's cute. It also provides surprisingly ample support for medium-chested folx like me, but it doesn't feel bulky or super constricting. I'll be stocking up.

Hudson 2.5" Short, $58 $34

Outdoor Voices
Hudson 2.5" Short
$34.00$58.00
Outdoor Voices
This beloved running short-short (which is also available in a slightly longer length for more coverage) is rarely on sale, so this is a big deal. In addition to coming in several trendy colorways, it features some of the best (zippered!!) pockets I've ever seen in a workout short.
SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging, $78 $39

Outdoor Voices
Seamlessrib 7/8 Legging
$39.00$78.00
Outdoor Voices
If I could live exclusively in clothing made of ribbed fabric, I gladly would. Until that's feasible, I'll just be stocking up on these ribcage-grazing soft leggings in a particularly funky shade of pumpkin orange.

Flow Bralette, $58 $35

Outdoor Voices
Flow Bralette
$35.00$58.00
Outdoor Voices
If you prefer a low-impact bra with light support, then OV's Flow Bralette is perfect. It still has that held-in feeling you get from a sports bra but with 11/10 comfort.

Flow 7" Short, $58 $40

Outdoor Voices
Flow 7" Short
$40.00$58.00
Outdoor Voices
Throw in a matching short because why not? These are made from the same buttery-soft performance fabric as the Flow Bralette, making them ideal for chill activities like yoga or grocery shopping.

Track Pant, $88 $56

Outdoor Voices
Track Pant
$56.00$88.00
Outdoor Voices
Pro tip: I only fly in black leggings or track pants because I tend to get cold on planes, no matter where I'm traveling to/from. These OV ones are already in my cart, and I can't wait to breeze through the TSA checkpoint in them.

Zoom Full Length Bodysuit, $118 $82

Outdoor Voices
Zoom Full Length Bodysuit
$82.00$118.00
Outdoor Voices
There's just something about a full-length bodysuit that makes us want to kick, stretch, and kick. While it's admittedly not the most bathroom-friendly garment, we can't deny the sculpting, movement-friendly benefits of this sporty one-piece.
