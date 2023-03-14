15 Oscars Beauty Products For $30 & Less

Celebrities dazzled and stunned on Hollywood’s biggest night at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. The Oscars are movie stars' biggest night to shine and soak up all the praise and accolades for their films and performances of the last year. And they indeed shined in the grandest of gowns, the glitziest of jewelry, and the glowiest of makeup. Slick hairstyles and bold red lips were especially seen throughout the night.
While we know it takes a whole lot of preparation and money to get red carpet (or champagne carpet) ready, many of the night’s nominees, presenters, and performers donned achievable and somewhat inexpensive beauty looks. Oscar nominees Lady Gaga and Rihanna wore under-$30 lipsticks from their own makeup lines, and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and presenter Cara Delevingne each wore affordable, fluttery false eyelashes. Stars, they’re just like us… kinda!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.