There is nothing we love more than a boyfriend sweater, and when it comes from your actual S.O., it's just that much more cozy. So, when we got a peek at the fall '13 collection from still fairly new knitwear line Orley (launched in 2012 by Samantha Florence and brothers Matthew and Alex Orley), we couldn't help but get a little excited for both ourselves and our other half. Made for men but great for gals, too, these sweaters feature bold hues in inventive, geometric patterns inspired by the artwork of Frank Stella and E.A. Seguy seen through a sepia-toned kaleidoscope.
These sweaters are sure to break you out of your basic-black routine and let's be honest — if these were in our boyfriend's (or sweater-loving girlfriend's) closet, we'd definitely be "borrowing" them for extended periods of time (especially that long, super '70s cardigan coat — Get. In. Our. Wardrobe).
Check out the complete collection below, which features Adam Levite, the Orleys' uncle (how cute is that?), and was shot by photographer Jeff Henrikson at The Jane Hotel in NYC. Which sweater are you looking forward to "sharing" come fall?