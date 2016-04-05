The Only Perfect Thing In My Life Is My Closet

My life is a mess. You might not think that if you met me. I try to come across as put-together. I have a cute husband and a great job, and I own my apartment, which in some circles is considered the pinnacle of being an adult. But I am far from perfect. And in the summer, when the humidity is at its peak and my hair gets really big and kind of frizzy, I feel like my exterior finally reflects how I feel on the inside: a little bit crazy and a whole lot disorganized.



If you look carefully, you can see cracks in the veneer. Take my desk at work. It drives certain colleagues crazy that it’s a mess of papers and books and abandoned paper cups half full of tea. Peek inside my purse, and you’d be horrified by the mix of old receipts, crumpled gum wrappers, empty containers of hand sanitizer, and forgotten business cards. My apartment is neater, thanks in part to my husband, but I can’t escape the piles of stuff that never seem to find a home: the clothes I’m selling on Poshmark, the dirty laundry that needs to go to the dry cleaners, the mail I keep promising to sort through. Let’s not even get started on the last time I shredded all that old paperwork.



But there is one place in my life that is an oasis of calm: my closet. I open the doors each morning to choose something to wear, and I let out a little sigh of relief. Before me, my beautiful clothes are organized by type. From right to left, it runs: coats and jackets to party dresses to work dresses to skirts to blouses to cardigans to blazers. Nothing is out of place. It is my shelter from the chaotic storm that is my cluttered, busy life.