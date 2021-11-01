10 a.m. — I cannot take one more second of my boss. I started in my current role about three months ago, having left my last job due to a toxic boss. I was incredibly excited about my boss at my new job, but she ended up leaving two weeks after I started. Unfortunately, her replacement is the spitting image of my toxic boss. He spends the better part of our meeting telling me I'm focused on the wrong things and not moving fast enough or making a big enough impact. My team and I have been working really hard and I turn my camera off midway through the meeting as I'm 100% sure I'm going to start crying. My coworker definitely picks up on this and goes out of her way to carry more than her weight during the rest of the meeting. I slack her on the side and tell her I'm taking the rest of the day off.