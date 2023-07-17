Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. There was no other path that my parents expected me to take. They are Caribbean immigrants to this country and they saw education as the way out of poverty. I always did well in school, so college was on my radar. I went to an expensive private college for undergrad and lived on campus. I took out loans for all four years (there was no way my parents could afford college for all three kids) and graduated with over $100,000 in student loans. Knowing what I know now, I would've done this all very differently.