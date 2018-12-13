It all started with a few sneezes. It was the end of the workday, and I was getting ready to go out to dinner with my boyfriend — the fancy kind where I actually change outfits and put on a little lipstick. We ended up leaving the restaurant after our appetizers, because within an hour, it had gone from a simple runny nose to a full-on cold. The next morning, I did what any smart, working millennial does: I treated myself with $20 worth of over-the-counter cold meds, a few mugs of highly caffeinated green tea, a mountain of tissues, and a bowl of hot 'n' sour soup from the Chinese restaurant around the corner. In my prior experiences, that was all it took. But this time, I knew it was more than just your run-of-the-mill cold. Given that it was already almost noon, I wasn’t confident about finding a same-day appointment, but One Medical had adamantly touted the service. So I pulled out my phone, opened up the One Medical app, and tested my luck. Much to my surprise, there were several appointments still available with doctors that actually had great credentials and weren’t too far away, so I booked one and got myself out the door.