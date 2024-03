If this evolution sounds familiar, it’s the same one that made household names out of performance brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Hoka, and Salomon, the latter being the orthopaedic hiking shoes that captured a surging generation of gorpheads (and even the likes of Bella Hadid and Rihanna). According to resale marketplace StockX, which prices products based on market demand, trades for On sneakers increased by 695% from 2022 to 2023. With such exponential growth, and two Loewe x On collaborations under the belt, On has successfully carved out their space in fashion and lifestyle spaces. At this rate, they very well could be the new Salomons.