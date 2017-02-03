When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Olivia Palermo has been dominating the hair game recently — thanks in large part to hairstylist Lacy Redway. Together, they juxtapose Palermo's polished style with some of the most creative textured updos, ponytails, and bedhead we've ever seen on the street style star.
Today, we're taking inspiration from one of the standout looks last year: an imperfect, braided updo. It works on any hair texture or type and is especially great on dirty hair. (The more grit, the better the hold.)
Press play above for the tutorial, then scroll down for the steps to try it at home.
