In terms of my photography, my whole thing is starting a conversation about Black folks in a different way, and it can be uncomfortable at times. But I think I have the voice for that, coming from my family background. Growing up, when I looked through magazines and I would see Black women, it was always in these two extremes: either very stereotypical or very whitewashed. Because of my speech impediment [that I've worked on really well], and because I'm a slow learner, expressing my emotions was always a struggle for me. Through photography, I’ve been able to show people how I feel. Before I photographed my mom for the first time, I was never able to tell her how I actually felt about her. She raised three kids as a single Black mother, and I was able to share how I saw her and how beautiful she is through my photography. Although she may not see herself like that, I wanted her to know she should start seeing herself in that way.”