All Of Ole Henriksen’s Glowy Skin Care Is 30% Off Right Now

Smooth skin for less? Say no more! If your bathroom cabinet is yearning for new products without spending a ton, Ole Henriksen's Friends & Family Sale Event has got you covered. Starting today through March 7, get 30% off sitewide with free shipping and a 4-piece set on orders $50 or more. Plus, save 40% off on select Glow Goodies. No promo codes are needed to take advantage of this insane deal. Simply add to cart to see the discounts, and you're already on your way to smoother, glowy skin. But don't take just our word for it, keep on scrolling to read testimonials from real-life Henriksen fans about only the best-of-the-best Vitamin C-filled products.
Advertisement
This gel creme moisturizer has the same peach-tint as the rest of Ole Henriksen's bestselling C-Rush line for instantly even skin tone, whether it's with makeup or without. Plus, vitamin C and rose of winter extract are perfect for brightening and 24-hour hydration.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars with 2,100 reviews.
Reviewers say: "Please never discontinue this item. I've been consistently using this brightening gel for a few months now and clearly see a better difference in my skin. This does everything it says it does. Not only is my face super hydrated and moisturized but this creme has made my skin look brighter, more even-toned, and dewy." — Monpizza, Ole Henriksen Reviewer.
I'm sure you've heard of this super bestseller, very well-known for its yellow tint, this eye cream makes dark circles completely disappear under concealer without leaving behind any of the hydration you need.
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars with 1,621 reviews.
Reviewers say: Love this stuff, it's been my go-to eye cream for 3 years now! It's the only one that cures my eye dryness and the light yellow tint makes a nice veil over my dark circles. It does wonders!" — Shanna, Ole Henriksen Reviewer.
Stock-full of AHAs (glycolic and lactic acids) and witch hazel water, this toner is a must-have for smooth, less textured skin while still keeping your sensitive skin soft with sandalwood, chamomile, and licorice extracts.
Advertisement
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 1,571 reviews.
Reviewers say: "[I] Literally can’t live without this. I’ve been using it for years and it always brightens my face, lightens dark spots, helps tighten n clarify pores, diminishes lines… obviously, nothing is a miracle worker when it comes to pores especially, but I didn’t use this for a few nights when I ran out and was waiting for my new one to come, and my skin within days was horrendous! visible blackheads and dullness. And unlike other glycolic products I’ve tried, this never ever irritates my sensitive skin or causes breakouts of any kind." — Ivelisse, Ole Henriksen Reviewer.
Everything great from your favorite Ole Henriksen skin care items, but this time you can keep it in your makeup bag. Just as the name suggests the Banana Bright Face Primer features the famous Vitamin C-powered formula for immediate radiance, so your makeup can look all bright and even.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 1,294 reviews.
Reviewers say: "This is the only primer that I have used that doesn't make my skin breakout. I am so happy to have found it!" — NikkiH001, Ole Henriksen Reviewer.
This 20% acid smoothing serum does all the work while you sleep. Featuring a powerful acid blend (10% AHAs and 10% PHAs), this retexturizing serum will leave your face texture-free, firm, and, of course, dewy.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 reviews with 1,797 reviews
Advertisement
Reviewers say: "I truly love this product. I struggled a while with cystic acne and have been working on that through facials but those were getting a bit expensive. This product is like a facial in a bottle. It has helped my pores and skin like nothing before. Highly recommend." — GROD, Ole Henriksen Reviewer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.