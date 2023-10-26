I Spent a Week Indulging in Self-Care. Here’s Everything I Did (& Bought)

7 p.m. — I go to dinner with a work friend at a trendy fancy pizza place downtown. He describes it as the perfect embodiment of unpretentious yet impossible to get into. The pizza is good. We order key lime something for dessert, and it’s divine. I go home, belly full of dairy, happy. It’s early enough to watch a bit of TV as I do my new hobby of making beaded jewelry before bed. I’ve gotten really into making jewelry this year — it’s so satisfying to do something with my hands that doesn’t involve a screen, and I love having a hobby I can wear (but I do not have the patience for knitting). There’s a special kind of dopamine my brain releases when I do a little analog task just for fun. It’s way more satisfying than any feeling from scroll-related activities. I make a really pretty Baroque pearl necklace for a friend but decide I actually like it better for me, and I plan to make her another one. She won’t mind what she doesn’t know…