Sure, there’s the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and eating your weight in pizza and bagels. But the one thing you’ve gotta do in New York City? Two words: Shopping spree.
And here's one more word: Free. We’re teaming up with Rank & Style and Hintd to send you and a friend on an NYC shopping spree. We’ll throw in $1,000 for flights and give you and your BFF a two-night stay The Roxy Hotel, a luxe hotel sitting at the border of Soho and Tribeca. So whether you’re a designer boutique shopper or a vintage-lover, you’ll be steps away from the best shopping in the country — and you’ll have $500 to kick things off.
Leave plenty of room in your suitcase and enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 11/30/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
And here's one more word: Free. We’re teaming up with Rank & Style and Hintd to send you and a friend on an NYC shopping spree. We’ll throw in $1,000 for flights and give you and your BFF a two-night stay The Roxy Hotel, a luxe hotel sitting at the border of Soho and Tribeca. So whether you’re a designer boutique shopper or a vintage-lover, you’ll be steps away from the best shopping in the country — and you’ll have $500 to kick things off.
Leave plenty of room in your suitcase and enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 11/30/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement