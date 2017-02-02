

The New Order

The most defining lesson I've learned through all of this is that my time is better spent researching the ingredients in my beauty cabinet than it's used meticulously applying makeup. I now prioritize the health of my skin, and thanks to the right edit of nourishing products, there’s less to cover up anyway. I use only non-comedogenic makeup in the morning and avoid super-drying ingredients like alcohol, sulfates, and benzoyl peroxide — all of which strip your skin of its natural oils, leading to overproduction of sebum. I also personally banned any fragranced cosmetics, phthalates, and silicone after learning that they can be extremely irritating and pore-clogging. With my skin back to its former glory, I now feel self-assured enough to leave the house with less makeup on. New friends assume that I became a natural-beauty junkie while living Down Under in the land of beaches and beach babes. In reality, it took a move to one of the biggest and busiest cities on the planet for me to appreciate a softer look and touch.