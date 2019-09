In 2014, I booked a one-way flight from Sydney to NYC to start a new job — and life — as an editor for a major women's website. As I prepared for the move, I remembered an American dermatologist friend telling me about “New York acne.” Living in a polluted, humid city could trigger breakouts of epic proportions, she warned. She suggested adjusting my skin-care and makeup routines if I intended to live there. I promptly filed her tip away under “things to worry about later.” No way was I going to give up my makeup-bag favorites along with the rest of my former life. As it turns out, I should have listened. I’d barely signed my first rent check in Manhattan before I began to experience the very condition I was warned about. My once breakout-resistant face exploded in painful cystic bumps across my cheeks. I spent weeks visiting dermatologists, who prescribed various medications and topical creams. I followed their instructions religiously, washing my face with a harsh, sulfur-based cleanser and topping it off with a layer of equally potent prescription gels — and then went about piling on makeup as usual. Nothing worked, and my skin became even more dry, red, and sore.Fortunately, my career as an editor allowed me to make my quest for better skin part of my day job. New York’s beauty scene is a few steps ahead of Australia's, and around this time all the buzziest brands were "going clean." I was plunged into the progressive world of natural, organic products. Sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free — the city’s most hyped beauty launches centered around what wasn’t in a product rather than what was in it. As I researched and filled my days writing about natural beauty trends, I found myself questioning my own stash of chemical-laden cosmetics and began ditching my long-time essentials in favor of purer alternatives. My morning beauty routine transformed as I swapped my color-popping lipsticks for 100% natural nude shades by Lük Beautifood , traded my heavy foundation for a bareMinerals tinted moisturizer, and opted to keep my eyes naked save for a subtle swish of vegan Hush + Dotti mascara . It seemed this simplified morning makeup strategy came at an ideal time. I was overcoming the simple-but-crucial challenges required to turn a foreign city into a home, leaving me with very little free time. As personal goals like securing a lease, navigating an unfamiliar office culture, making new friends, and dealing with homesickness took priority, old habits like spending 30 minutes applying a laundry list of beauty products felt less and less important (despite the need to cover up the outbreak of blemishes on my face). I even lopped off my waist-length hair, as I was tired of the maintenance and keen for a look that reflected my new “I got this” attitude.