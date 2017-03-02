What is it about nut butter that takes boring everyday staples to otherworldly levels of edible bliss? We'd have to guess the creamy consistency mixed with an ability to lend itself to both savory and sweet flavor profiles at the drop of a hat (or scoop of a spoon). Sure, it makes a great spread on bread — but there's a bounty of almond, peanut, and other butter incorporations out there that will simply knock your socks off. Like what? Cue Pippa Murray's The Nut Butter Cookbook to satisfy all of your nut butter-noshing needs.
From breakfasts to lunches, dinners, and even desserts — this crunchy, creamy, cookbook has it all. Click through to get the scoop.