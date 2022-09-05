Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We talked openly about finances. I remember my mom taking me to start my savings account, teaching me how to use and balance a checkbook, and encouraging me to save parts of my allowance. My dad inherited a lot of money when I was young and owned a very successful business so we were definitely well-off, but we were raised to be very generous and humble. My dad sold his business when I was 14 and I remember them sitting my brother and me down and discussing the trusts they had created for us and how we would get money at 18 for school, 25 if we wanted to start our own business or go to grad school, and 35 to buy a house or support our own children. Ultimately that money has allowed me to have no student loans, contribute towards our down payment and home upgrades, and donate to charity quite a bit. I am immensely grateful and aware of how much of a higher footing this gives me.