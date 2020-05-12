5 p.m. — K. and I have our monthly Family Budget Meeting! We review our expenses for the month, which are super low (except groceries) since we haven't been going anywhere. I note that I got a $950 refund for a conference I was supposed to attend in March that was canceled. He suggests that I use part of the refund to buy the Apple Watch I've been wanting for a while. I am floored by the suggestion because my husband is the most frugal man in existence. He points out that we are exceeding all of our savings goals and it's good to #treatyoself sometimes (yes, he does use the Tom Haverford reference). Background, I had about ~$15,000 in credit card/student loan debt when we met. I worked hard (lots of overtime) to pay off all of my credit card debt and did so in under a year. I then started aggressively paying off my loans and did so right after we got married in the fall. I am innately more of a "spender" than he is and I have some guilt around that—- all mine, he has never made me feel that way.