This All-Natural Cleanser Stole Our Hearts

The brand's dedication to efficacy spills over to the packaging. Aside from being a minimalist's dream, the cleansers, body balms, and eye creams all come with airless pumps, which help to prevent molecule oxidization, Bonnén says. The hand cream has a dual airless pump and a multi-layered tube made of plastic and recycled aluminum. The standout vitamin C serum allows you to mix the formula at home (with the press of a button), so the ingredients aren't activated until you need them to start working and the formula stays fresh.The product I've been using (and recently started to swear by) is the Foaming Cleanser . First of all, it foams (which always makes for a fun time). I've used similar formulas in the past, but rather than being watery and light, this version is luxuriously milky and creamy. Apply it to dry skin, rub away, and rinse. I've used it in both makeup-removing and regular ol' dirt-removing instances, and the combination of pomegranate enzymes and radish-root and oat-kernel extracts works wonders in both. My face feels moisturized afterward, rather than dry and tight — a person with combination skin's worst nightmare. But the aspect of the product — and brand — that helps me sleep better at night is that it thinks in months, not years, which makes it work so much better.As Bonnén explains, many of the products we use sit on our vanities or in our bathroom cabinets for way longer than necessary. I just Kondo-d my beauty haul, and, while doing so, realized that I had no idea how long all this stuff had been chillin' in my storage. Nuori's approach is a foolproof way to not only keep track of that, but to make sure you're getting the most out of your products. It's a simple concept, but it makes a world of sense. I leave you with these words from Bonnén as my parting gift: "Fresh skin care makes sense to me the same way fresh food does — it’s more nourishing and has less additives." Mull that over, beautiful people.Vital Foaming Cleanser, $35, available at Shen Beauty