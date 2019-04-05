Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,240, which I split with my husband. This includes annual taxes and insurance. We have separate accounts and a joint checking account that we both contribute to monthly for household expenses. He typically transfers $1,200, and I typically transfer $1,500 at the beginning of the month, but we make adjustments as needed.

Student Loans: $150

Credit Cards: About $600 per month on some 0% cards

Health Insurance: $117 is taken out of each paycheck for medical and dental. My husband has his own insurance that covers him and our son.

Child Care FSA: $192.31 (This is the max they'll allow.)

Daycare: $693

Orangetheory: $89

Car Insurance: $107

Utilities: $100 and up, depending on the season

Hulu: $12.82

Netflix: $11.76

HBO: $0 (I mooch off my brother.)

Amazon Prime: $4.91 (Student account via my husband.)

Pandora Music: $10

Phone Bill: $101.89

Internet Bill: $95

401(k): I put in $61 per paycheck and my employer matches up to 5%.

Savings: $100 into an account for my son almost every month. Hoping to increase this as we pay down some debts and try to get ahead in the coming years. We transferred some higher interest balances and hospital bills recently and are trying to pay it down in a smart way.