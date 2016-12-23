You're Going To Want All The Fancy New Things Hitting Nordstrom NOW

If you’re stopping at Nordstrom for a beauty refill, then you’re ready to spend your hard-earned money — or holiday bonus — on some seriously luxe products. And why shouldn’t you? You deserve it. You probably just shoveled your parents’ entire driveway or listened to your uncle argue politics at the family dinner. Now is the best time to treat yourself.
Lucky for you, Nordstrom rolls out new products every month. Often, many are exclusive to the department store — or just make you feel really fancy. From Jo Malone fragrances that trick everyone into thinking you've got your whole life pulled together to Chanel nail polishes that cost more than your lunch, it’s all worth it.
Click ahead to check out everything that just hit the Nordstrom shelves and get ready pull out those shiny, new credit cards (or Visa prepaid cards — those work, too).
Lucky for you, Nordstrom rolls out new products every month. Often, many are exclusive to the department store — or just make you feel really fancy. From Jo Malone fragrances that trick everyone into thinking you've got your whole life pulled together to Chanel nail polishes that cost more than your lunch, it’s all worth it.
Click ahead to check out everything that just hit the Nordstrom shelves and get ready pull out those shiny, new credit cards (or Visa prepaid cards — those work, too).