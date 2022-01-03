I’m 34, Make $101k A Year, & Spent $502 On My Wellness Routine This Week

I go on a long walk and call my grandmother. Ever since I moved to Chicago with B., my grandmother has been relentless with questions about our future. I don’t really enjoy talking to her anymore because of these questions, but at the same time I feel terrible not calling her. My grandfather has had some cognitive decline, and I know she doesn’t feel like she can talk to him as much, but she can’t leave him alone at home for long. I know she feels very lonely. She asks me a bunch of questions about work and B., and it’s not terrible. The worst is when she says, “It sounds like you and B. are very committed long-term now and can’t be separated.” I wish I could tell her we will 100% get married and it will work out, but I just can’t say that. I ask my grandmother if she sees any signs from heaven from my uncle who passed away five years ago. She seems totally baffled by this question, which surprises me. I end up getting lost on the walk and go much further than planned. I don't feel any better after this walk or phone call.