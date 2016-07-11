7 Reasons Living Without A Microwave Is Totally Possible

Living without a microwave might seem impossible if you're used to the convenience of heating foods quickly. Microwaves are great; they warm leftovers, melt butter and chocolate for baking, and allow you to eat frozen dinners on busy nights. But if you don't have the space or budget for a microwave in your kitchen, it's completely possible to live without one.
Trust us, going without the appliance isn't the end of the world. Click through to discover the reasons you’ll actually want to live microwave-free.
