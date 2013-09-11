Story from Hair

Girl, You Look Fine — Your Hair, That Is

Gabrielle Korn
When we think of our ideal locks, we see hair that's so thick and healthy it appears to have natural splashlights — shiny, light-reflecting hair that can be tousled and swooped around and still looks infinitely fresh and gorgeous.
Of course, in real life, many of us have hair that's a little lacking in the thickness department. So, we were thrilled earlier this year when we heard Nioxin — the fine-haired specialists – would be rolling out some new goods specifically for our limp-hair gripes. And, they've continued to impress us with high-quality, effective styling and cleansing products all geared towards giving finer hair that extra oomph it needs. Click through to see our top picks.