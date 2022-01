And then I flew home and I recorded a podcast for the Monday before they were like, stay home, everything's done except for the grocery store. I don't know, like two weeks in, I lost my mind and I was like, I can't do this. Just wake up every day and go to my living room, this is awful! I was fortunate enough to not have to go work — I had savings, I have a podcast that I was able to make money doing, so I feel very fortunate in that way. I had a roommate at the time, my dear friend John Milhiser , who's really wonderful, and we just spent a lot of time watching movies and we would do karaoke in the house. I have a pole at my house, so I'd have a pole dance.