Nick Gordon Posts Whitney Houston Tribute, Ignoring Verdict In Her Daugher's Death

Nick Gordon has been ordered to pay the family of his late adoptive mother and his late fiancée $36 million for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. Criminal charges are on the way for Brown's death as well. But that didn't stop Gordon from posting a tribute to Whitney Houston on Twitter Tuesday morning.
Learned so much from this amazing woman. Miss you so much!! pic.twitter.com/lzbrkuvXHu— Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) November 29, 2016
"Learned so much from this amazing woman. Miss you so much!!" Gordon captioned a photo of himself with the late singer, who took him in when he was 12 years old.
Just two weeks ago, Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford ordered Gordon to pay Brown's estate damages in the amount of $36,250,000. The civil suit determined that Gordon had given his girlfriend a cocktail of prescription drugs, cocaine, and alcohol that rendered her unconscious before putting her face down in the bathtub, where she was found unresponsive in January 2015. Brown never regained consciousness before she died six months later in the hospital.
According to People, after he was found responsible for Brown's death in civil court in September, Gordon was "in a dark place." He was not, however, worried about the damages he was ordered to pay, because he doesn't have the money, anyway.
In the months following her death, Gordon has posted photos of Brown and Houston from time to time. He wished Brown happy birthday this past March.
"I know some of you guys are influenced by the media. But that's my baby girl and always forever continue to post pics. Happy Holidays," he wrote last December. His latest post proves he's still not letting public opinion influence how he chooses to express himself on social media.
