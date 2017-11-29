All-American track athlete, Olympic medalist, and mother of one are just a few titles Nia Ali has under her belt (really, the accolades go on and on). But Ali doesn't just run because she's good at it — or even because it's her job. No. She runs every day to test the possibilities, to redefine the word "fast," and to make the best life for herself and her son. Together with Zappos, we tapped the track star to find out what propels her to keep moving forward, despite the hurdles (excuse the pun). Get her take, and more importantly, get inspired, ahead.
Advertisement