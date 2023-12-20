New Year’s Eve Party Dresses You’ll Want To Wear Year-Round

Whether it’s a small gathering with friends or a full-on New Year’s Eve party you paid to get into, your outfit for ringing in 2024 should include some sort of flair: sparkles, embellishments, textured materials, and so on. But while the end-of-year celebrations call for a festive dress code, even the most fashion-loving of us wouldn’t suggest splurging on a look you’ll only wear once. Which is why, when shopping for New Year’s Eve dresses, we’re looking for versatile styles we’ll actually want to rock again. After all, there are bound to be other fancy events to add to the new calendar year, including formal weddings and elaborate birthday parties.
No matter your style, there’s a myriad of party dressing trends you’ll get great use out of, on New Year’s Eve and beyond. Are you someone who gravitates more toward shiny, statement-making party looks? Go for the sequins. Have you recently been into quiet luxury? Check out rich-looking velvets. Ahead, our guide to party dresses to invest in before the clock strikes midnight.
New Year’s Eve Party Dress Trend 2024: Metallics
All things shiny are perfectly acceptable on NYE, but after the ball drops, not everyone feels comfortable stepping out in silver, gold, and other metallic colorways. This year, thanks to the Renaissance effect, you can reach for a metallic dress all year round. Just opt for a somewhat simple design, like a solid one-shoulder or a slip dress option. Later on, you can layer it under a blazer or dress it down with chunky boots, which will provide balance and make the metallic feel less in-your-face.
New Year’s Eve Party Dress Trend 2024: Feathers
Feather-trimmed items always feel special, but these days, this detail is no longer considered over the top. Combined with a neutral colorway, it’s the perfect choice for New Year’s Eve, but also wouldn’t feel out of place on any other night out and, in some cases, might even pass for office attire. Though if a bold look is what you’re after, the look comes in plenty of standout shades, too.
New Year’s Eve Party Dress Trend 2024: Sequins
Whenever the next fancy occasion pops up on your calendar, you’ll be glad to have a fun sequined dress already hanging in your closet. This time around, we’re gravitating toward less fitted, comfortable, stretchy options, which feel more versatile and will pair well with almost any shoe and jacket. We’re also big fans of the sequined shirt dress — post-celebration, wear it with a pair of trousers, and you’ve got yourself two pieces in one.
New Year’s Eve Party Dress Trend 2024: Velvet
Take the slightly more muted route by choosing a soft velvet dress for your celebration. Amp it up with bold jewelry and embellished heels as you ring in 2024, and then, when you break it out again, experiment with various aesthetics. Ballet flats or loafers and structured layers will give these luxe dresses a preppy spin, while a leather jacket and boots will toughen them up, turning them into the perfect cool-yet-casual outfit.
New Year’s Eve Party Dress Trend 2024: Bows
Bows are a big trend for 2024, and we’re especially fond of pieces that include multiples of the girly motif. Show you’re way ahead of the curve by welcoming the new year in a solid-hued bow-embellished dress, which is bound to become your new go-to for all those engagement parties and weddings you’re invited to in the new year.
New Year’s Eve Party Dress Trend 2024: Corsets & Bustiers
Everyone needs at least one good going-out dress in their collection, and a corset option will hug you in all the right places while providing a little va-va-voom. It’s even better if you opt for long sleeves, which will not only keep you warm on December 31 but feel more playful than sexy, making it easier to rewear once the night is through.